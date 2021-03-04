Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,649,000 after acquiring an additional 332,231 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after acquiring an additional 282,740 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,933,000 after acquiring an additional 270,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 8,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 206,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

