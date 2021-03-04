Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.57

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Capita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.