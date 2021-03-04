Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.34

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as high as $17.86. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 62,983 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $236.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 1,800 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $28,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,827.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $474,128 over the last 90 days. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBNK)
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
