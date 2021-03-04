Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.34

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as high as $17.86. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 62,983 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $236.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 1,800 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $28,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,827.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $474,128 over the last 90 days. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

