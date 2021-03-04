Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $134.35

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.35 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 181.50 ($2.37). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 179.70 ($2.35), with a volume of 1,526,572 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 186.83 ($2.44).

The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

