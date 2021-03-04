Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to announce earnings of $3.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of ($3.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $12.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $16.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $18.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $125.94. 4,580,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.