Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the January 28th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 90.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 9.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC opened at $22.21 on Thursday. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

