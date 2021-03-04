Cappasity (CAPP) Market Cap Tops $1.83 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cappasity has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar. Cappasity has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $127,675.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00767642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00032130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00044846 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.