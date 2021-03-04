Carbon (CRBN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $98,882.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Carbon token can now be purchased for about $0.0956 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $98,882.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.96 or 0.00467819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00070292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00077987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00083954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $219.55 or 0.00466937 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051396 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,793,605 tokens. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

