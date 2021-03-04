Carbon (CRBN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $105,421.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $2.03 million and $105,421.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.27 or 0.00481849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00072957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00078685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00083893 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.60 or 0.00498699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00054529 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,760,267 tokens. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Token Trading

