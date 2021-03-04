Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Given New $1.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $0.90 to $1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRLFF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from $1.10 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.87.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

