Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) PT Raised to $2.00

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from $1.10 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised Cardinal Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 165,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,157. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.87.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.