Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.75. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Cardinal Energy traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 4229107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$1.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Firstegy raised Cardinal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.96.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

