Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Raised to C$2.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CJ. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded Cardinal Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.96.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$1.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.75.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

