Cardstack Trading Up 23.6% Over Last Week (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded down 31.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Cardstack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. Cardstack has a total market cap of $23.26 million and approximately $876,714.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00056054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $352.78 or 0.00748949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00026443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00031668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00060535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043572 BTC.

Cardstack Token Profile

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a token. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

