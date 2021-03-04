Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$250.55.

CJT opened at C$171.29 on Thursday. Cargojet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$67.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$205.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$206.11.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

