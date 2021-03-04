Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Cormark

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Cormark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$250.55.

Shares of TSE CJT traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$171.57. 59,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,225. Cargojet Inc. has a 52-week low of C$67.87 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$205.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$206.11.

In other Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

