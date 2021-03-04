Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAST. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,549. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $318.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.61.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

