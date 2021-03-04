Cartesi (CTSI) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $60.56 million and approximately $25.06 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.67 or 0.00467831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00070520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00077792 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00084292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.57 or 0.00469736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00051490 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,358,852 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cartesi Coin Trading

