carVertical Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $164,036.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One carVertical token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and $164,036.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.64 or 0.00739655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00031656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043654 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

