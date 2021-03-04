Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.
In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
Casa Systems stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $666.20 million, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
