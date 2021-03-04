Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $666.20 million, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.