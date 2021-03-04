Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) shares fell 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.18. 995,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 865,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSPR. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Casper Sleep has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $331.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,018 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 195,659 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casper Sleep by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.