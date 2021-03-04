Caspian Reaches One Day Volume of $670,643.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Caspian has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $670,643.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

