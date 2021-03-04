Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) fell 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.09 and last traded at $68.27. 592,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 268,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTL. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -401.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $2,737,287.50. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,538,400. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 26.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,901,000 after buying an additional 286,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,670,000 after buying an additional 142,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after buying an additional 46,058 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after buying an additional 352,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after buying an additional 340,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

