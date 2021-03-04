Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) traded down 15.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.85. 4,660,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average session volume of 1,536,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSLT. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $284.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. Equities analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $37,187.64. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 314,029 shares in the company, valued at $540,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,421 shares of company stock valued at $322,516 over the last ninety days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Castlight Health by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58,985 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 1,659.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 588,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health Company Profile (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.