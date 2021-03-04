Castweet Hits 24-Hour Volume of $90,532.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Castweet has a market capitalization of $229,242.06 and $90,532.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.79 or 0.01020681 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000098 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00115650 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 55.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002096 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Castweet

