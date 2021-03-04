Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Shares Down 6.8%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 1,841,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,602,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $57.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 95,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

