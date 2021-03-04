Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Shares Down 6.8%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 1,841,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,602,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $57.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.