Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Down 5.9%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.89. 783,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 571,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

