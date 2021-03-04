Catex Token (CATT) Hits Market Cap of $7.72 Million

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Catex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Catex Token has traded up 208.1% against the dollar. Catex Token has a market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $49,440.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

