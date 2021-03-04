Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the January 28th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.84. 27,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,034. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.03. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $6.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

CPCAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cathay Pacific Airways from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HSBC raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

