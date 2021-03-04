Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $108.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $93.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.
Shares of NYSE:CBOE traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,821. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.09.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
