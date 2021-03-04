Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $108.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $93.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,821. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.09.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

