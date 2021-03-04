CCL Industries (CCL.B) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CCL Industries (TSE: CCL.B) recently:

3/1/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$78.00.

2/26/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$75.00.

2/26/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$77.00.

2/19/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$70.00 to C$72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$67.74. The company had a trading volume of 52,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,578. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$34.57 and a 12 month high of C$68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,509,600. Also, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total transaction of C$3,363,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 625,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,111,164.73. Insiders sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,705 in the last ninety days.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

