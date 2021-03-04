CCL Industries (CCL.B) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CCL Industries (TSE: CCL.B) recently:
- 3/1/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$78.00.
- 2/26/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$75.00.
- 2/26/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$77.00.
- 2/19/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$70.00 to C$72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$67.74. The company had a trading volume of 52,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,578. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$34.57 and a 12 month high of C$68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82.
In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,509,600. Also, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total transaction of C$3,363,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 625,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,111,164.73. Insiders sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,705 in the last ninety days.
