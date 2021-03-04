CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Short Interest Up 66.7% in February

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CCOM remained flat at $$1.30 on Thursday. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CCOM Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

About CCOM Group

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

