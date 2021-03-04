Ccore Price Hits $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $9,139.79 and approximately $85.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00058125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.64 or 0.00798923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00027085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00033320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00062209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00045457 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

