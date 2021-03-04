CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $9,623.37 and approximately $118.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006679 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005973 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

