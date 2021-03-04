Celo Dollar (CUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.78 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $40.78 million and $479,784.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.64 or 0.00739655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00031656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043654 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 40,805,192 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.