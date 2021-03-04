Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Cap Tops $40.85 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $393,345.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.00 or 0.00791688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00027336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00032771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00045441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 40,783,140 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

