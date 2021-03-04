Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Trading Down 9.3%

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s stock price dropped 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 10,593,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 26,568,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $69.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Celsion by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Celsion by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 109,176 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

