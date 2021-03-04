Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.12. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $688.36 million, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.28%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

