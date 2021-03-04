CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 18,165,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 12,883,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CX shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Santander cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.87.

Get CEMEX alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. On average, analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at $44,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CEMEX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.