CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

CX has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CEMEX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

