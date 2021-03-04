Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Trading Down 20.5%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)’s stock price fell 20.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. 2,074,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,005,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 22.83%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.