Centaur (CNTR) Achieves Market Cap of $8.93 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Centaur has a total market cap of $8.93 million and $1.02 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centaur has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.40 or 0.00480873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00072646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00078074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00084973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.71 or 0.00495684 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.