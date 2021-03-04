Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report sales of $156.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $169.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $192.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $704.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $734.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $760.98 million, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $880.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 292,832 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,444,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 742,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.