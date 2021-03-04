Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Up 16.6%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price rose 16.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 32,309,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 9,399,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

CDEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $1,064,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 742,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 292,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,218 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

