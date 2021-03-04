CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Cut to $25.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $20.20. 82,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.