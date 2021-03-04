CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 82,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,678. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

