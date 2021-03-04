CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.
CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 82,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,678. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.
