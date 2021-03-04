Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.18. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

CENT stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $51.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 164,403 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,387,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 74,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.