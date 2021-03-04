Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.90 Million

Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to post sales of $63.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.50 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $56.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $241.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.21 million to $242.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $239.45 million, with estimates ranging from $234.10 million to $244.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPF shares. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

CPF stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $674.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.