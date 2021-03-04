Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Given New GBX 67 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s current price.

CNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 52.22 ($0.68).

Get Centrica plc (CNA.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:CNA traded down GBX 1.06 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 52.78 ($0.69). The stock had a trading volume of 17,704,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,501,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.51. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 76.62 ($1.00). The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica plc (CNA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica plc (CNA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.