Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 7.8%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $16.40. 1,517,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,176,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $114,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,189 shares of company stock worth $663,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

